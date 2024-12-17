Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live Fire Exercise aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    Live Fire Exercise aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    241214-N-FC892-1311 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 14, 2024) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Morgan, from Knoxville, Tennessee assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), loads ammunition into an canister before a crew-served weapons live-fire exercise, Dec. 14. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 22:21
    Photo ID: 8806559
    VIRIN: 241214-N-FC892-1311
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Live Fire Exercise aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS

    Gun shoot
    Crew Served Weapons
    USS America (LHA 6)

