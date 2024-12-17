15th MEU Holds Birthday Celebration Motivational Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit perform jumping jacks after a motivational run at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2024. The 15th MEU CE performed a physical training session prior to its 249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball celebration after returning from deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)