U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct “chest thumpers” to conclude a motivational run at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2024. The 15th MEU CE performed a physical training session prior to its 249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball celebration after returning from deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 18:42
|Photo ID:
|8806454
|VIRIN:
|241210-M-HP224-1621
|Resolution:
|8192x4608
|Size:
|11.75 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU Holds Birthday Celebration Motivational Run [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.