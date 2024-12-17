Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Holds Birthday Celebration Motivational Run [Image 8 of 10]

    15th MEU Holds Birthday Celebration Motivational Run

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, front left, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit leads the command element formation during a motivational run at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2024. The 15th MEU CE performed a physical training session prior to its 249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball celebration after returning from deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Holds Birthday Celebration Motivational Run [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    I MEF
    Marines
    PT
    Training
    usmcnews

