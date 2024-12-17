Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Holds Birthday Celebration Motivational Run [Image 6 of 10]

    15th MEU Holds Birthday Celebration Motivational Run

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit run in formation during a command element motivational run at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2024. The 15th MEU CE performed a physical training session prior to its 249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball celebration after returning from deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 18:42
    Photo ID: 8806451
    VIRIN: 241210-M-EU506-1420
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 15th MEU Holds Birthday Celebration Motivational Run [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    I MEF
    Marines
    PT
    Training
    usmcnews

