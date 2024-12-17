Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Toxic Gas Damage Control Drill [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Toxic Gas Damage Control Drill

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.15.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Dec. 16, 2024) Electrician’s Mate Fireman Chip Buehre climbs down a ladder well during a toxic gas damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Dec. 16, 2024. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 16:48
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Toxic Gas Damage Control Drill [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    US Sixth Fleet
    Europe
    USNAVEU

