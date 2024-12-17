USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Toxic Gas Damage Control Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Dec. 16, 2024) Electrician’s Mate Fireman Chip Buehre transits through the secondary boundary during a toxic gas damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Dec. 16, 2024. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)