Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th Airborne Complete Commerative Jump for National Airborne Day

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    11th Airborne Complete Commerative Jump for National Airborne Day

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Airman Eli Rose 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Army Sgt. Taylor Ducharme, an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, the “Arctic Angels”, gathers his parachute on Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, in a mass parachute exhibition for service members, gathered families, and distinguished guests in celebration of National Airborne Day. The 118th Congress Second Session Senate Resolution 797 sponsored by U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, from Alaska, designates Aug. 16, 2024, as “National Airborne Day” in honor of “the first official Army parachute jump [that] took place on August 16, 1940, to test the innovative concept of inserting United States ground combat forces behind a battle line by means of a parachute.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Eli A. Rose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 16:22
    Photo ID: 8806090
    VIRIN: 240816-F-JV210-9901
    Resolution: 5555x3703
    Size: 10.89 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Complete Commerative Jump for National Airborne Day, by Amn Eli Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    paratrooper
    JBER
    11th Airborne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download