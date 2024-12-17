Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Northern Plains hosts Educators Orientation Visit to San Diego, Calif. [Image 21 of 21]

    NTAG Northern Plains hosts Educators Orientation Visit to San Diego, Calif.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains

    241212-N-TI693-1268

    SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Dec. 12, 2024) - Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains presents Minnesota educators on a Educators Orientation Visit with a certificate, Dec. 12, 2024. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP).
    U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 13:45
    Photo ID: 8805467
    VIRIN: 241212-N-TI693-1268
    Resolution: 5000x4000
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Northern Plains hosts Educators Orientation Visit to San Diego, Calif. [Image 21 of 21], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

