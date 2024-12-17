NTAG Northern Plains hosts Educators Orientation Visit to San Diego, Calif.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241212-N-TI693-1137



SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Dec. 12, 2024) - Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains hosts Minnesota educators for a Educators Orientation Visit aboard USS Essex (LHD 2), Dec. 12, 2024. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP).

U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.