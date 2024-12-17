Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alexander Walker, 1st Combat Communication Squadron electromagnetic spectrum non-commissioned officer in charge, briefs Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David A. Flosi during a tour at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024. Allvin and Flosi received briefings showcasing Ramstein’s unique mission capabilities and how they integrate with the joint force, allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)