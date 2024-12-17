A law enforcement officer records a vehicle’s license plate during a practical exercise at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on December 3rd, 2024. Students learned about various video and audio components while participating in numerous realistic hands-on exercises during the video surveillance for drug and border investigations course. These courses are offered at no cost through Midwest Counterdrug Training Center to students, law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations involved in the fight against substance abuse. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt) [This photo was edited for CUI using blur]
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 11:48
|Photo ID:
|8805187
|VIRIN:
|241203-Z-FQ788-1001
|Resolution:
|5020x3347
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|JOHNSTON, IOWA, US
This work, Midwest Counterdrug Training Center [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Katharine Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.