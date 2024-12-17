Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Midwest Counterdrug Training Center [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Midwest Counterdrug Training Center

    JOHNSTON, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt 

    Iowa Counterdrug Task Force

    A law enforcement officer records a vehicle’s license plate during a practical exercise at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on December 3rd, 2024. Students learned about various video and audio components while participating in numerous realistic hands-on exercises during the video surveillance for drug and border investigations course. These courses are offered at no cost through Midwest Counterdrug Training Center to students, law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations involved in the fight against substance abuse. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt) [This photo was edited for CUI using blur]

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 11:48
    Photo ID: 8805187
    VIRIN: 241203-Z-FQ788-1001
    Resolution: 5020x3347
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: JOHNSTON, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Midwest Counterdrug Training Center [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Katharine Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Midwest Counterdrug Training Center
    Midwest Counterdrug Training Center
    Midwest Counterdrug Training Center
    Midwest Counterdrug Training Center
    Midwest Counterdrug Training Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Counterdrug Task Force
    Counterdrug
    midwest counterdrug training center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download