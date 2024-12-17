Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A law enforcement officer records a vehicle’s license plate during a practical exercise at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on December 3rd, 2024. Students learned about various video and audio components while participating in numerous realistic hands-on exercises during the video surveillance for drug and border investigations course. These courses are offered at no cost through Midwest Counterdrug Training Center to students, law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations involved in the fight against substance abuse. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt) [This photo was edited for CUI using blur]