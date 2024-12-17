16th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualification on USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache assigned to 1-229th Attack Battalion “Tigarsharks”, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division prepares to perform a deck landing on the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during deck landing qualifications while underway in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, Dec. 13, 2024. The qualifications are necessary to ensure perishable skills are not lost and aviation crewmembers are able to support maritime missions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 11:20
|Photo ID:
|8805181
|VIRIN:
|241213-A-SJ062-2340
|Resolution:
|4907x3271
|Size:
|440.54 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
