    16th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualification on USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 10 of 10]

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache assigned to 1-229th Attack Battalion “Tigarsharks”, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division prepares to perform a deck landing on the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during deck landing qualifications while underway in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, Dec. 13, 2024. The qualifications are necessary to ensure perishable skills are not lost and aviation crewmembers are able to support maritime missions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)

