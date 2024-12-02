Tyson Shores, an Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District firefighter, sprays water on a simulated fire during a base and community accident response exercise Dec. 11 near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The exercise tested the base, community and airport’s response capabilities to a commercial aircraft crash in the local area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 10:16
|Photo ID:
|8804963
|VIRIN:
|241211-F-NV708-2001
|Resolution:
|4122x2942
|Size:
|5.02 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eglin, community response exercise, by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.