    Eglin, community response exercise

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    Tyson Shores, an Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District firefighter, sprays water on a simulated fire during a base and community accident response exercise Dec. 11 near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The exercise tested the base, community and airport’s response capabilities to a commercial aircraft crash in the local area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 10:16
