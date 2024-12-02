Eglin, community response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tyson Shores, an Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District firefighter, sprays water on a simulated fire during a base and community accident response exercise Dec. 11 near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The exercise tested the base, community and airport’s response capabilities to a commercial aircraft crash in the local area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)