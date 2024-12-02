18x24 in. poster designed to spread awareness to Soldiers and Civilians on Fort McCoy of the Garrison Commander's hotline and phone numbers to local social services and helplines available.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 10:23
|Photo ID:
|8804956
|VIRIN:
|241126-A-QN786-4973
|Resolution:
|2739x3600
|Size:
|405 KB
|Location:
|WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Hotline Poster, by Kendra Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.