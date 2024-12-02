Navy Exchange patrons make children’s holiday special with toy donations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Patrons at NEX Annapolis, Maryland, supported the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program this holiday season. Over 35 NEX locations served as toy drop off locations for the 2024 holiday season. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)