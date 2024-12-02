Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Exchange patrons make children’s holiday special with toy donations [Image 5 of 5]

    Navy Exchange patrons make children’s holiday special with toy donations

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Patrons at NEX Annapolis, Maryland, supported the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program this holiday season. Over 35 NEX locations served as toy drop off locations for the 2024 holiday season. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 09:58
    Naval Support Activity Annapolis
    Navy Exchange Service Command

