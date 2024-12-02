Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eglin, community response exercise

    Eglin, community response exercise

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.              

    96th Test Wing

    An Air Methods helicopter passes above a firetruck during a base and community accident response exercise Dec. 11 near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The exercise tested the base, community and airport’s response capabilities to a commercial aircraft crash in the local area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 10:02
    Photo ID: 8804947
    VIRIN: 241211-F-OC707-8010
    Resolution: 3000x2229
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eglin, community response exercise, by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    response
    eglin
    community
    exercise
    okaloosa

