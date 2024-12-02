Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 12 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    241217-N-MW880-1095 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 17, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Nightdippers of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during flight operations, Dec. 17, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 10:30
    Photo ID: 8804945
    VIRIN: 241217-N-MW880-1095
    Resolution: 5586x3990
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Helicopters
    Flight operations
    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Flight deck
    sunrise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download