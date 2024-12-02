USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241217-N-MW880-1095 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 17, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Nightdippers of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during flight operations, Dec. 17, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)