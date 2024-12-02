Col. Galbert reads to Freedom Elementary students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander, answers Freedom Elementary School students’ questions about his personal and military background at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Dec. 10, 2024. The visit aimed to inspire and educate the students by providing insight into the leadership and mission of the 90 MW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)