    Col. Galbert reads to Freedom Elementary students [Image 4 of 5]

    Col. Galbert reads to Freedom Elementary students

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander, answers Freedom Elementary School students’ questions about his personal and military background at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Dec. 10, 2024. The visit aimed to inspire and educate the students by providing insight into the leadership and mission of the 90 MW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 09:57
    Photo ID: 8804941
    VIRIN: 241210-F-HE787-8854
    Resolution: 5952x3348
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Galbert reads to Freedom Elementary students [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

