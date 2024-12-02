Date Taken: 12.12.2024 Date Posted: 12.17.2024 08:57 Photo ID: 8804732 VIRIN: 241213-A-IW468-6757 Resolution: 5245x3494 Size: 9.3 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Senior U.S. Military Leaders Lay Wreaths in Section 37 [Image 28 of 28], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.