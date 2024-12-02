Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth and Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera lay wreaths at gravesites ahead of Wreaths Across America Day in Section 37 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 13, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 08:57
|Photo ID:
|8804731
|VIRIN:
|241213-A-IW468-2321
|Resolution:
|4977x3316
|Size:
|7.28 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior U.S. Military Leaders Lay Wreaths in Section 37 [Image 28 of 28], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.