    Senior U.S. Military Leaders Lay Wreaths in Section 37 [Image 21 of 28]

    Senior U.S. Military Leaders Lay Wreaths in Section 37

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth lays wreaths at gravesites ahead of Wreaths Across America Day in Section 37 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 13, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 08:57
    Photo ID: 8804727
    VIRIN: 241213-A-IW468-3486
    Resolution: 5154x3433
    Size: 10.02 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Senior U.S. Military Leaders Lay Wreaths in Section 37 [Image 28 of 28], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    arlington national cemetery
    secarmy
    anc
    section 37

