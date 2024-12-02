Senior U.S. Military Leaders Lay Wreaths in Section 37

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. lays wreaths at gravesites ahead of Wreaths Across America Day in Section 37 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 13, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)