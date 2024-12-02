SECNAV Gives Distinguished Public Service Award to Mr. Tom Cruise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LONDON (Dec. 17, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presents Mr. Tom Cruise with the Distinguished Public Service award, Dec. 17, 2024. Established in 1951, the Navy Distinguished Public Service Award is the highest honor for which civilians not employed by the Department of the Navy can receive. The award is presented by the Secretary of the Navy to honor individuals who have carried out acts of valor or heroism or who have demonstrated exceptionally outstanding service of substantial and long-term benefit to the Navy, Marine Corps or the Department of the Navy as a whole. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)