Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Layton, a machinery technician assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) talks into a radio while conducting joint maritime law enforcement operations with members assigned to Papua New Guinea Customs and National Fisheries Authority of Papua New Guinea in the Coral Sea, Mar 15, 2024. Harriet Lane and crew partnered alongside Papua New Guinea officials with shiprider engagements. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA2 Ty Robertson)