USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

241217-N-FS097-2215 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 17, 2024) - An MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 takes off from the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 17, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)