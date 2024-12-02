MSC Far East Delivers Care to Children’s Centers in the Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OLONGAPO, Philippines (Dec. 8, 2024)—Children with the Olongapo City Social Development Center for the Girls examine donated items from crewmembers of Military Sealift Command’s dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) and fleet replenishment oiler ship USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), during a community outreach event in Olongapo, Philippines, Dec. 8, 2024. MSC’s civilian mariners partnered with Olongapo local organizations and visited two centers for children to interact with kids and provide donations during a community outreach event. MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet and ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)