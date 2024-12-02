Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emory S. Land Conducts Mass Advancement

    Emory S. Land Conducts Mass Advancement

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Zagrocki 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 4, 2024) – Capt. Kenneth Holland, center, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), talks to the ship’s crew after a ceremony on the ship’s flight deck at sea, Dec. 4. At the ceremony, Holland formally promoted 24 Sailors who had earned advancement. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Zagrocki)

    USS Emory S. Land
    AS39
    Team Tender

