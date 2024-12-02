Emory S. Land Conducts Mass Advancement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 4, 2024) – Capt. Kenneth Holland, center, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), talks to the ship’s crew after a ceremony on the ship’s flight deck at sea, Dec. 4. At the ceremony, Holland formally promoted 24 Sailors who had earned advancement. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Zagrocki)