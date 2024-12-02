Royal Australian Navy, USS Vermont, SSN 792, U.S. Navy, Submarine Warfare Device

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 12, 2024) –Royal Australian Navy Lt. Cmdr. James stands in front the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 12. Vermont is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes) (This photo has been altered and last name withheld per Royal Australian Navy protocols.)
For First Time, Australian Submariner Earns US Dolphins
