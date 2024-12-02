Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For First Time, Australian Submariner Earns US Dolphins [Image 5 of 6]

    For First Time, Australian Submariner Earns US Dolphins

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Providakes 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 12, 2024) – Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group 7, addresses the crew of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) during pier-side quarters at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 12. Vermont is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes) (This photo has been altered and last name withheld per Royal Australian Navy protocols.)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 02:02
    Photo ID: 8804144
    VIRIN: 241212-N-SI601-1094
    Resolution: 4829x3219
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    This work, For First Time, Australian Submariner Earns US Dolphins [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Royal Australian Navy, USS Vermont, SSN 792, U.S. Navy, Submarine Warfare Device

    For First Time, Australian Submariner Earns US Dolphins

    Royal Australian Navy
    U.S. Navy
    USS Vermont
    SSN 792
    Submarine Warfare Device

