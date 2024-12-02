YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 12, 2024) – Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group 7, addresses the crew of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) during pier-side quarters at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 12. Vermont is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes) (This photo has been altered and last name withheld per Royal Australian Navy protocols.)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 02:02
|Photo ID:
|8804144
|VIRIN:
|241212-N-SI601-1094
|Resolution:
|4829x3219
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, For First Time, Australian Submariner Earns US Dolphins [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
For First Time, Australian Submariner Earns US Dolphins
No keywords found.