207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23

Soldiers from the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) participate in weapons training and navigate an obstacle course at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, during Lightning Focus 23, an exercise focused on weapons proficiency, intelligence training, and enhancing unit readiness.
|02.01.2023
|12.16.2024 23:29
|8804103
|230201-D-GO124-2546
|6702x4468
|20.1 MB
|DE
|3
|0
