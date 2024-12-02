Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23 [Image 14 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23

    GERMANY

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Jordan Pearson 

    522d Military Intelligence Battalion

    Soldiers from the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) participate in weapons training and navigate an obstacle course at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, during Lightning Focus 23, an exercise focused on weapons proficiency, intelligence training, and enhancing unit readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 23:29
    Photo ID: 8804102
    VIRIN: 230201-D-GO124-8062
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.63 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23 [Image 19 of 19], by Jordan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Enhances Readiness at Lightning Focus 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NATO #alwaysoutfront

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download