USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 16, 2024) – Chief Fire Controlman Dustin Pankonien, of Palestine, Ill., instructs Sailors during the Advanced Leadership Development Course in the command training room aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Dec. 16, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)