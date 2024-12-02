USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 16, 2024) – Ensign Angeles, left, of Bronx, N.Y., and Fire Controlman 3rd Class Delia Triste, of El Paso, Texas, practice baton strikes and blocks during the Naval Security Forces Sentry Course aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Dec. 16, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)