    USACE Surveys Broad River in North Carolina [Image 8 of 8]

    USACE Surveys Broad River in North Carolina

    LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Nayelli Guerrero 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Aaron Albertson, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District engineering technician, surveys the depths of the Broad River near Lake Lure, North Carolina so that it can be cleared of Hurricane Helene debris.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 18:42
    VIRIN: 241216-A-FU271-1046
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Surveys Broad River in North Carolina [Image 8 of 8], by Nayelli Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

