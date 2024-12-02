Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Regulator Rodeo exercise 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    Regulator Rodeo exercise 2024

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shawn Rhinehart, 49th Security Forces Squadron force protection intelligence noncommissioned officer in charge, oversees a group of patrolmen participating in the "Regulator Rodeo" exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 3, 2024. Volunteers from around the 49th Wing participated in the exercise as Opposition Forces to provide a "human factor," testing defenders' adaptability and decision-making under dynamic and high-stress scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 17:19
    Photo ID: 8803667
    VIRIN: 241203-F-IP012-1231
    Resolution: 7190x4793
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    Holloman
    49th SFS
    Defenders
    AETC
    49th Wing

