Regulator Rodeo exercise 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shawn Rhinehart, 49th Security Forces Squadron force protection intelligence noncommissioned officer in charge, oversees a group of patrolmen participating in the "Regulator Rodeo" exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 3, 2024. Volunteers from around the 49th Wing participated in the exercise as Opposition Forces to provide a "human factor," testing defenders' adaptability and decision-making under dynamic and high-stress scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)