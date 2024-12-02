Regulator Rodeo exercise 2024

Airmen assigned to the 49th Security Forces Squadron detain a mock suspect during the "Regulator Rodeo" exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 3, 2024. Defenders in the exercise demonstrated operational knowledge in air base ground defense, including small-unit tactics and close-quarters battle to create a realistic combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)
12.03.2024
|12.03.2024
12.16.2024 17:19
|12.16.2024 17:19
8803666
|8803666
|VIRIN:
|241203-F-IP012-1199
|Resolution:
|8108x5405
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
