Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NIOC Pensacola Civilian of the Year

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NIOC Pensacola Civilian of the Year

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tamon Simonds 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Pensacola, FL - Mr. Burczyk was selected as the NIOC Pensacola Civilian of the Year (COY). The COY award is given out annually to one civilian and recognizes superior performance and professional contributions made by civilian personnel at NIOC Pensacola.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 17:17
    Photo ID: 8803665
    VIRIN: 241205-N-CF768-6669
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.85 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIOC Pensacola Civilian of the Year, by PO2 Tamon Simonds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civilian of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download