Pensacola, FL - Mr. Burczyk was selected as the NIOC Pensacola Civilian of the Year (COY). The COY award is given out annually to one civilian and recognizes superior performance and professional contributions made by civilian personnel at NIOC Pensacola.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 17:17
|Photo ID:
|8803665
|VIRIN:
|241205-N-CF768-6669
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.85 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NIOC Pensacola Civilian of the Year, by PO2 Tamon Simonds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.