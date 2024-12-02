Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Regulator Rodeo exercise 2024

    Regulator Rodeo exercise 2024

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing

    An Airman assigned to the 49th Security Forces Squadron aims down his sights during the "Regulator Rodeo" exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 3, 2024. The "Regulator Rodeo" is an annual training exercise at Holloman, simulating potential missions to prepare Airmen for securing and sustaining combat operations in contested regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 17:19
    Photo ID: 8803663
    VIRIN: 241203-F-IP012-1064
    Resolution: 5798x3865
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    This work, Regulator Rodeo exercise 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman
    49th SFS
    Defenders
    AETC
    49th Wing

