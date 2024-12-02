Regulator Rodeo exercise 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman assigned to the 49th Security Forces Squadron aims down his sights during the "Regulator Rodeo" exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 3, 2024. The "Regulator Rodeo" is an annual training exercise at Holloman, simulating potential missions to prepare Airmen for securing and sustaining combat operations in contested regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)