The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Venturous stands next to $4.1 million worth of illegal narcotics on the cutters flight deck at Sector St. Petersburg South Moorings, Florida, Dec. 16, 2024. Approximately 4,270 pounds of marijuana was interdicted in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring portions of the photo)