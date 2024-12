Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Coast Guardsman assists in offloading $4.1 million worth of illegal narcotics at Sector St. Petersburg South Moorings, Florida, Dec. 16, 2024. Approximately 4,270 pounds of marijuana was interdicted in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)