    American Flag and Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 9]

    American Flag and Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The American flag on the garrison flagpole is shown in front of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters on Dec. 11, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., during a snowfall at the installation. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    This work, American Flag and Fort McCoy [Image 9 of 9], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    U.S. Flag
    American flag
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters

