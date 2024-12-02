The U.S. Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, in collaboration with the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs, recently completed a conventional hypersonic missile test from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Dec. 12, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Austin Rooney/released)
