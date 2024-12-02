Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strategic Agility: U.S. and Philippine Airmen conduct Dynamic Force Employment exercise in the Philippines [Image 3 of 3]

    Strategic Agility: U.S. and Philippine Airmen conduct Dynamic Force Employment exercise in the Philippines

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Philippine Air Force members, pose for a group photo at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 13, 2024. The U.S. and Philippine Air Forces’ security presence supports the peace and stability that have enabled the Indo-Pacific region to develop and prosper for over 70 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

