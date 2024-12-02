Strategic Agility: U.S. and Philippine Airmen conduct Dynamic Force Employment exercise in the Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and Philippine Air Force members pose for a group photo at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 13, 2024. The U.S. and Philippine Air Forces are participating in a Dynamic Force Employment exercise, enabling combined and joint force commanders to rapidly deploy forces across the region and to maintain operational readiness, resilience, and operational initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)