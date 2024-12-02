U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Ospina, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, explains aspects of the cockpit of an A-10 Thunderbolt II to a Philippine Airman at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 13, 2024. The U.S. and Philippine Air Forces’ security presence supports the peace and stability that have enabled the Indo-Pacific region to develop and prosper for over 70 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 04:23
|Photo ID:
|8802117
|VIRIN:
|241213-F-OS776-1006
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|991.68 KB
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strategic Agility: U.S. and Philippine Airmen conduct Dynamic Force Employment exercise in the Philippines [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.