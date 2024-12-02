Strategic Agility: U.S. and Philippine Airmen conduct Dynamic Force Employment exercise in the Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Ospina, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, explains aspects of the cockpit of an A-10 Thunderbolt II to a Philippine Airman at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 13, 2024. The U.S. and Philippine Air Forces’ security presence supports the peace and stability that have enabled the Indo-Pacific region to develop and prosper for over 70 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)