    210th Field Artillery Brigade Thanksgiving Day serving event [Image 4 of 8]

    210th Field Artillery Brigade Thanksgiving Day serving event

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Malakai Corley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army and Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army Soldiers stationed on Camp Casey and Camp Hovey attend a Thanksgiving luncheon at the Thunder Inn Dining Facility on Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2024. Thanksgiving luncheons are a time-honored custom in the U.S. Army; command teams hosting and sharing meals with Soldiers, civilians, and their families in the spirit of camaraderie prior to the Thanksgiving Day feast. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Malakai Corley)

    Thanksgiving Day
    Soldiers
    Army
    USAG Yongsan-Casey

