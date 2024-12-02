210th Field Artillery Brigade Thanksgiving Day serving event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army and Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army Soldiers stationed on Camp Casey and Camp Hovey attend a Thanksgiving luncheon at the Thunder Inn Dining Facility on Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2024. Thanksgiving luncheons are a time-honored custom in the U.S. Army; command teams hosting and sharing meals with Soldiers, civilians, and their families in the spirit of camaraderie prior to the Thanksgiving Day feast. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Malakai Corley)