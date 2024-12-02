Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241207-N-N0777-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 7, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) move an F/A-18E Super Hornet from an aircraft elevator to the hangar bay, Dec. 7, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is in the basic phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan conducting flight deck certification. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Matthew Arnold)