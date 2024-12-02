Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    241207-N-N0777-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 7, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) move an F/A-18E Super Hornet from an aircraft elevator to the hangar bay, Dec. 7, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is in the basic phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan conducting flight deck certification. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Matthew Arnold)

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), by PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    GHWB

