Passing the Torch: NMCB-3 Relieves NMCB-5 in Okinawa

OKINAWA, Japan (Dec. 10, 2024) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 officially relieved NMCB-5 during a Relief in Place/Transfer of Authority (RIP/TOA) ceremony. The ceremony marks the transition of responsibilities as NMCB-3 assumes the mission to support Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. NMCB-3 will execute high-quality construction operations, activities, and investments, remaining ready to provide advanced base construction, airfield support, and waterfront capabilities throughout the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2024 20:12
|Photo ID:
|8801753
|VIRIN:
|241215-N-VH871-1021
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
