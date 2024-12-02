Passing the Torch: NMCB-3 Relieves NMCB-5 in Okinawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OKINAWA, Japan (Dec. 10, 2024) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 officially relieved NMCB-5 during a Relief in Place/Transfer of Authority (RIP/TOA) ceremony. The ceremony marks the transition of responsibilities as NMCB-3 assumes the mission to support Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. NMCB-3 will execute high-quality construction operations, activities, and investments, remaining ready to provide advanced base construction, airfield support, and waterfront capabilities throughout the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)