USACE Oversees Debris Removal in North Carolina

In Swannanoa, North Carolina, trucks unload Hurricane Helene debris at one of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Temporary Debris and Reduction sites, where vegetation is run through a wood chipper before being taken to a landfill to be used as daily top cover.
|12.15.2024
|12.15.2024 18:14
|8801697
|241215-A-FU271-1046
|5568x3712
|6.01 MB
|SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|0
